Geotextile Tube Market Surges: Expected 9.9% CAGR to Propel Industry Value to US$ 9.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Focus on Soil Conservation and Erosion Prevention in Coastal Areas

In the geotextile tube market, custom-made tubes are gaining popularity for protecting shorelines against erosion. Regulatory focus on beach erosion is driving adoption, particularly in tourism and food & beverage industries.

NEWARK, Del, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The geotextile tube market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.7 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to advance at an encouraging rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.9%. By 2034, the size of the market is forecasted to inflate to US$ 9.6 billion.



Soil erosion measures are increasing in volume, and this problem is increasingly being addressed in beach areas. Geotextile tubes are being used to mitigate soil erosion rates. The overall emphasis on coastal management is also aiding the market’s growth.

Geotextile tubes, also known as geotubes, are replacing traditional erosion and sand control structures in coastal areas. Dikes and seawalls are among the traditional structures being replaced by what is considered to be a more practical solution in the form of geotextile tubes. Geotextile tubes are also being used to decontaminate waterways, making them safer for both humans and fish.

Geotextile tubes are employed in various water purification processes. Sludge treatment, dewatering, and wastewater treatment are some of the processes for which geotextiles are being used. An increase in dredging operations is also contributing to the market’s growth.

“Raw materials traditionally used for building geotextile tubes are prone to price volatility. Thus, companies in the market are turning to the use of alternative materials, most prominently natural materials like jute. Consequently, the use of bio-based materials is providing the market with a fresh outlook and investors with new opportunities,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Geotextile Tube Market

Geotextile tubes made from woven material are the predominant type. From 2024 to 2034, geotextile tubes made from woven material are forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Marine and hydraulic end use is the most common application in the market. During the forecast period, marine and hydraulic end use is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Japan is one of the most promising countries in the market. The CAGR for the market in Japan over the forecast period is anticipated to be 10.7%.

South Korea is another Asian country poised to be lucrative for the market. During the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for the market in South Korea is pegged at 10.4%.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% in the United States over the forecast period, maintaining its dominance.





Competition Analysis of the Geotextile Tube Market

Innovation with the help of new materials is a key focus for market players. Collaborative strategies are being adopted with companies in adjacent and end-use industries. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Ace Geosynthetics, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., and GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD.

Recent Developments in the Geotextile Tube Market

In January 2024, the geotextile tube project in Kerala, a state of India, received over US$ 18 million in funding from the state government.

In October 2022, the Indian village of Pedamainavanilanka became the recipient of a geotextile tube project funded by India's government.

Key Companies in the Geotextile Tube Market

Ace Geosynthetics

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.

GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD

Huesker



Geotextile Tube Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Woven

Nonwoven

By End-use:

Marine & Hydraulic

Environmental Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Construction

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



