Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces record number of signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February.



Key highlights

1,242 new users signed up in February 2024

56% increase from January 2024

29% of new users were signed up in the USA





Record number of new user signups

Bitcoin Well is pleased to announce 1,242 new user sign ups in February 2024 with 29% of those users in the USA. For context, in January the Company had 798 new user sign ups with 10% in the USA.

“This is a good sign that our Bitcoin Portal is finding product market fit in the US market and continuing to gain traction in Canada” said Adam O’Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. “We are excited to continue showcasing the power of a non custodial bitcoin platform in North America.”

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

