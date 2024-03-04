MILLION-DOLLAR PROJECTS FOR EAST ARE’ARE:

Tawanaora, Rutaorea and Rohinari communities to benefit from RSDP funded projects under SIG-PRC joint partnership program

East Are’are million-dollar projects funded under the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and Peoples Republic of China (PRC) joint partnership program known as Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) are set to start after the mobilization of construction materials, Wednesday last week.

These projects include a double-storey classroom building including an ablution block for Tawanaora community and a water supply project for Rutaorea and Rohinari communities.

This follows the approval of project proposal and signing of agreement in December last year between the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) and the recipient communities that secured $SBD1.5 million.

The delivery of materials on a chartered barge/vessel to the project sites in East Are’are, Malaita Province signalled the start of the project’s second term which is the construction phase.

PRC is funding the projects through the RSDP program and MRD is managing and implementing it in close collaboration with the local communities.

Hudson Wakio who assisted his communities secured funding support for these important projects acknowledged PRC and MRD for the generous assistance.

“To have PRC onboard and recognized our community projects through this funding support is beyond words.

“PRC is a genuine friend indeed. Our communities are grateful and pleased with these projects because it will have a direct impact on our community’s development through improved access to better education, clean water as well as improve livelihood.

“Therefore, on behalf of our community leaders and people, I would like to acknowledged PRC and MRD for recognizing our communities foremost needs after many unsuccessful attempts to seek funding support over the years.”

Timbers and materials for the Tawanaora community classroom project being loaded on a chartered barge prior to departure Wednesday last week.

He also thanked MRD for facilitating the RSDP program and assured that the assistance will be utilized for the benefit of the communities.

Mr Wakio said that guaranteeing improve water supply and sanitation for our rural communities is crucial for a healthy living.

He further said the classroom project is a double-storey building for primary division and will contain eight (8) rooms of which two rooms will be used for staff offices.

“We prioritise this sector because, education is the key to everything so, making sure our rural children are provided with a classroom infrastructure that offers a conducive and healthy environment for learning is paramount,” he emphasized.

Population of more than 2000 will be benefiting from the school project once completed.

While sharing the same sentiments, Project Manager for Rutaorea and Rohinari Water Supply project, Fr Pio To’omae said accessing water supply is their community’s dire need.

“We use to have a water supply before but it was not serviceable and not serve its intended purpose for many years now. So, the funding support is a blessing to guarantee we rehabilitate our water supply so that water can be access at home than traveling some kilometres to fetch water for family consumption.”

Project materials during delivery, Wednesday last week.

Mr To’omae said PRC is indeed a true friend who always committed towards supporting rural development programs in the Solomon Islands as manifested in this funding assistance towards improving rural livelihoods.

“This water project once completed and operational will be a great relief for our entire communities because, people will be now accessing water at their doorstep.

“Not only that but our community host a Parish station where people from other communities can gather during major church events so, having water supply to provide for such gathering is crucial,” he said.

Fr To’omae thanked PRC for recognizing their important need and for the funding support that will not only benefit the present generation but also future generations.

He further acknowledged Mr Wakio for facilitating their community request to MRD and also expressed profound gratitude to MRD and PRC for the generous funding support that will definitely touch many lives in East Are’area.

More than 1000 people will benefit from the water supply project.

RSDP is a partnership program between MRD and PRC aimed at; improving social and economic development and livelihood of citizens in the rural areas of the Solomon Islands.

Core priority areas of the program are; socio-economic infrastructure development and income generating projects in all of Solomon Islands with outcome to; achieve integrated sustainable development focusing on 75% that live in remote rural areas and strengthen effective participation of indigenous people and local communities in socio-economic initiatives.

Hudson Wakio (centre) together with Tawanaora community members witnesses the delivery of their school classroom project materials onboard a chartered barge/vessel before departure, Wednesday last week. Witnessing on behalf of the Ministry of Rural Development is Human Resource Manager, Olive Maezama, on the left.

Hudson Wakio supervises loading of project materials on the chartered barge/vessel.

Pipes and materials for Rutaorea and Rohinari water supply project.

Some of the fuel barrels for the projects being loaded on the chartered barge prior to departure, Wednesday last week.

Materials for the projects during loading last week.

Bulk of cement bags for the projects delivered on the chartered barge/vessel.

Water tanks for the water supply project.

Materials for the projects being loaded on a chartered barge prior to departure last week.

Bricks for the classroom project during loading last week.

– MRD Press