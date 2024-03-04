MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies™ Introduces Ache Away Eddies PM For Those Who Chews A Pain-Free Night’s Sleep

The New All-Natural, Orange Creme Fruit Chew Joins The Award-Winning Betty’s Eddies Line-up In Time For National Sleep Awareness Month

NORWOOD, Mass., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty’s Eddies ™, the all-natural cannabis fruit chews handcrafted to fit a variety of needs, has launched a new flavor for consumers who want a pain-free, deep sleep: Ache Away Eddies PM. Ache Away Eddies PM may help ease inflammation and provide a restful night’s sleep by combining full spectrum cannabis with the most effective supporting cannabinoids and herbal supplements found in two of Betty’s Eddies best-selling fruit chews, Bedtime Betty's and Ache Away Eddies. The blend of organic fruits and vegetables, CBN, CBC, Chamomile, Turmeric, and Piperine means sleeping is no longer a pain for those who chews the fast-acting and orange creme-flavored Ache Away Eddies PM.



Released in time for National Sleep Awareness Month, Ache Away Eddies PM will be available in March at MariMed’s owned and operated dispensaries and other cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware. Betty’s Eddies is one of the award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).

“Ache Away Eddies PM addresses a need that many fans of Betty’s Eddies have asked us to solve – create one chew for both a better night’s sleep and pain relief at the same time,” said Jay O’Malley, Vice President of Marketing and Research & Development at MariMed. “It’s the perfect addition to the great-tasting Betty’s Eddies line-up, offering consumers an effective and all-natural alternative to traditional pharmaceutical pain and sleep aids.”

Ache Away Eddies PM joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects and are made in small batches with love. In addition to Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights and Ache Away Eddies to ease inflammation and aid recovery, the line-up includes Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Elderbetty for an immunity boost, Smashin’ Passion for sexual wellness, and Betty Good Times for any time.

Consumers can visit the Store Locator at www.bettyseddies.com to see where they can purchase Ache Away Eddies PM and the entire Betty’s Eddies line-up.

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty's Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Founded in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, best-selling Betty's Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at www.bettyseddies.com .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

