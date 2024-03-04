FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ: FOXF) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fox Factory Holding Corp.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (“Fox Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FOXF) between May 6, 2021 and November 2, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Fox Factory common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Fox Factory Holding Corp. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, Fox Factory engineers, manufactures, and markets high-performance suspension products for numerous applications throughout the world. The majority of the Company’s sales come from suspension and related products for high-end mountain bikes, which fall within the Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”) segment.

On November 2, 2023, after the markets closed, Fox Factory reported that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to “higher levels of inventory across various channels.” In addition, Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its SSG segment.

On this news, Fox Factory’s stock price fell $22.60, or 37.34%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023.

