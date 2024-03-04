RSIPF Bolsters 2024 NGE Prep

As the country prepares for the National General Elections set for 17 April 2024, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is intensifying its efforts to ensure a secure and orderly electoral process.

Part of these efforts include a comprehensive Public Order Management (POM) training program that has been rolled out into the various departments, units and stations of the RSIPF.

The POM training program, delivered by RSIPF trainers, started in February with the support of the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

Under this program, officers from across the RSIPF are trained with required skills, tactics and knowledge to deal with any public disorder situation. The training provides participating officers the opportunity to know what they can expect when real public disorder situations arise.

Drawing from past experiences, the RSIPF is bringing officers across the force to prepare, ensuring that when frontline resources are stretched, reinforcements from across the RSIPF can swiftly and effectively assist to strengthen security and maintain order.

RSIPF trainer, Henry Ureimae, spoke highly of the approach RAPPP advisors have taken in ensuring that officers from all departments, units and station are trained in POM.

Henry said this approach will ensure officers are not only capable of maintaining law and order but are also well-prepared to handle any potential challenges.

He said the RSIPF remains committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for members of the community to exercise their democratic rights during the upcoming elections.

//End//

Some of the RSIPF officers who participated in the POM training.

RSIPF officers who joined the POM training in action during last week’s training.