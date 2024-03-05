MyTravelThru Rebrands to TravelThru, Ushers in a New Era of Seamless and Delightful Travel Experiences

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTravelThru, a leading name in the travel industry, has announced its rebranding to "TravelThru Pte. Ltd.," effective March 1, 2024. The name change signifies the company's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that streamline travel planning and elevate customer satisfaction.

"TravelThru's new brand identity reflects our forward-thinking approach to the future of travel and our desire to create a seamless and delightful travel experience for our customers worldwide," said Tan Mai, CEO of TravelThru. "With our new name and branding, we will continue our legacy of excellence and innovation, while providing our customers with the highest level of service and satisfaction."

TravelThru's mission is to simplify the airport travel planning and booking process, making it not only easier but also more enjoyable. The company strives to enhance the travel experience for customers across the globe, ensuring a seamless journey from touchdown to takeoff.

The transition to TravelThru branding will be visible across all platforms, including the company's website, social media accounts, and other communication channels. The rebranding initiative will signify a new chapter in the company's journey.

"We thank our customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support as we embark on this exciting venture together," said Mai.

For media inquiries, please contact marketing@mytravelthru.com.