RNA Based Therapeutic Market is growing a CAGR of 17.6% by 2030 | Gradalis, Sarepta Therapeutics, Biogen,

RNA Based Therapeutic Market 2024-2030

What are RNA-based therapeutics?

RNA therapeutics work by manipulating the expression and activity of specific target molecules, providing the means to treat diseases that do not respond to conventional drug types.

According to the report, the global RNA based therapeutics industry is expected to reach $25,121.95 million by 2030, having witnessed a value of $4,938.38 million in 2021, with a considerable CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in initiatives from government for large-scale sequencing projects drives the growth of the global RNA based therapeutics market. On the other hand, hurdles in drug delivery, high cost of research, and threats of failure restrain the growth to some extent. However, early commercialization of pipeline therapeutics is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key Takeaways:

The RNA antisense segment to retain its lion’s share throughout the forecast period.

The genetic disorder segment to rule the roost by 2030.

North America holds a dominant position in 2020 and continue to maintain lead in the forecast year

Research Institutes continue to maintain lead in the forecast year

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

RNA Interference (RNAi)

RNA Antisense

By Application:

Genetic Disorders

Auto immune disorders

By End User:

Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Recent Developments in the RNA Based Therapeutics Market

In June 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran), an RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection once every three months (quarterly) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.

In December 2021, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Qilu Pharmaceutical, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment of hepatitis B. AB-729 is Arbutus’s lead RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic that is currently in multiple Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trials designed to evaluate it in combination with other approved or investigational agents.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths the global RNA based therapeutics market. High expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region propel the market growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to improvements in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

