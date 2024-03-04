Forward look: 4 – 17 March 2024

Justice and Home Affairs Council, 4-5 March 2024

Combatting drug trafficking and organised crime will take central role in the meeting of home affairs ministers with the adoption of a recommendation on member states best practices. Ministers will also discuss the security situation in light of the conflict in the Middle-East and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

A legislative proposal to counter migrant smuggling and judicial cooperation to fight drug trafficking and organised crime will be among the main issues of the meeting of justice ministers.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy), 4 March 2024

EU energy ministers will address the state of play in terms of security of supply and preparations for winter 2024-2025. In that context, they will seek political agreement on a recommendation on continuing coordinated demand-reduction measures for gas.

Under any other business, the Commission will inform ministers about progress made by member states with a view to achieving the 2030 objectives for energy and climate. Ministers will also be informed about the energy situation in Ukraine.

Competitiveness Council (Internal market and industry), 7 March 2024

Ministers responsible for the internal market and industry will meet in Brussels and will hold an orientation debate on the late payment directive, a discussion on the content of the 2024 annual single market and competitiveness report. Ministers will be also informed on the progress of different legislative proposals, on the European program for tourism 2030, and, at the request of Germany and the Netherlands, on the updated strategy for the maritime sector at the European level.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy), 11 March 2024

Ministers of employment and social affairs will meet in Brussels on 11 March to discuss working conditions for platform workers, as well as the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights in the context of the European Semester 2024 and the future social agenda.

They will also endorse the opinion of the Employment Committee and of the Social Protection Committee on the EU’s future policy priorities for the European Pillar of Social Rights, approve conclusions on the 2024 annual sustainable growth survey and the joint employment report, and approve key messages from the Employment Committee on the implementation of the Council recommendation ‘A Bridge to Jobs – Reinforcing the Youth Guarantee’.

On 12 March, employment and social affairs ministers will take part in a policy debate with ministers of economics and financial affairs on social investments and reforms for resilient economies.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 12 March 2024

The Council will seek to approve guidelines for the 2025 EU budget and to adopt its recommendation on the 2022 budget discharge.

Ministers will also discuss the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Ministers of economic and financial affairs will take part in a debate with employment and social affairs ministers on social investments and reforms for resilient economies.

Other meetings