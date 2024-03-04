EV Nickel Announces C$3.5 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV NICKEL INC. (TSX-V: EVNI) (“EVNI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited (“PowerOne”) and Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”, together with PowerOne the “Lead Agents”) pursuant to which the Lead Agents will act on behalf of the Company, on a “best-efforts” agency basis in connection with a brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 4,666,667 flow-through common shares (each a “Flow-Through Share”), at a price per Flow-Through Share of $0.75 (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000.



The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the continued exploration and advancement of the Company's Shaw Dome assets located south of Timmins in Ontario.

The Flow-Through Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about March 28, 2024 or such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and Clarus (the "Closing Date"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation. This proposed Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

The Company also announced today President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Samson has advised the Company that he is resigning to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Samson will leave the Board of Directors of the Company immediately and will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer effective March 7, 2024.

The Board has appointed John Paterson as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Samson will assist in the transition to the new senior management team for the interim period as the Company commences a search for new leadership. “On behalf of the Board, our senior management team and employees, I would like to thank Sean for his leadership, contributions and commitment to the Company over the last three years,” said Board member Gadi Levin.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EVNi’s mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focused on the Shaw Dome Project, south of Timmins, Ontario. EVNi has over 30,000 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified >100 km of additional favourable strike length. The Shaw Dome includes the High-Grade W4 Deposit- with a Resource which defined 2.0M tonnes @ 0.98% Ni for 43.3M lbs of Class 1 Nickel across Measured, Indicated and Inferred and the Large-Scale CarLang Area with more than 10km of mineralization and where the first 20% contains the A Zone- with a Resource which defined 1.0B tonnes @ 0.24% Ni for 5.3B lbs of Class 1 Nickel across Indicated and Inferred. EVNi owns the trademark for Clean Nickel and plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel™ business, targeting the growing demand from the electric vehicle battery sector. The Company is focused on a 2-track strategy: Track 1- to produce High-Grade Clean Nickel™ (starting with W4) and Track 2- an integrated Carbon Capture & Storage project with Large-Scale Clean Nickel™ production (starting with CarLang).

The Company acknowledges the financial contributions being provided by the Province of Ontario’s Critical Minerals Innovation Fund and the Government of Canada through the Industrial Research Assistance Program in assisting with the implementation of EVNi’s Clean Nickel™ Research and Development Program.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EVNi believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel, and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EVNi based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

