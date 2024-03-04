Mirasol Video Update on Sobek Copper-Gold Project – Highlighting the Recent Strategic Addition of Adjacent Rosita Property in Vicuña District, Chile

The eastern portion of the new combined Sobek-Rosita Property is 3km directly west of Filo Mining’s Filo del Sol Project and Sobek North 3km southwest of NGEx´s Lunahuasi discovery



Sobek Project doubled in size to 22,640 hectares

Exploration program underway to identify and refine targets for drilling at high-priority targets at the Sobek Central VN-Zone and Sobek North El Potro Prospect

Mirasol Exhibiting at 2024 PDAC – Booth 2118

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the release of an in-depth presentation and question and answer session on the exploration progress at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold Project (“Sobek” or “the Project”) in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile. The video presentation highlights the landmark agreement doubling the size of Mirasol’s property in the Vicuña District, combining Sobek with the adjacent Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (“SQM”) Rosita property (see news release dated February 14, 2024).

The eastern portion of the Rosita property positions Mirasol within 3 kilometers of the giant Filo Del Sol Project and the Potro Prospect within the Sobek North block is 3 kilometers from Lunahuasi discovery, both within the heart of the Vicuña Copper-Gold district. The recent exploration progress at Sobek is also summarised in the video presentation, including the progress made refining high-priority drill targets at the Sobek Central VN Zone and Sobek North El Potro Progress.

The video presentation is available here on the Mirasol website: mirasolresources.com.

The in-depth video presentation, along with the question-and-answer session, was hosted and moderated by the independent Stockholm-based equity research firm Val Pal who are focused on identifying high quality investment opportunities in the natural resource sector. For more information visit their website at www.valpal.io.

Mirasol Exhibiting at PDAC 2024

Mirasol will be participating at the PDAC 2024 convention in Toronto and invites you to visit us at Booth 2118 (Investors Exchange) in the South Building, Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 3-7, 2024.

High-Profile Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District

Mirasol staked the Sobek Project in 2016 based on prospective local geology and attractive structural architecture prior to the 2021 discovery of the high-grade feeder zone at the Filo del Sol gold-copper deposit. The expanded Sobek Project is located on the same regional structural corridor and just 3 km to the west of the Filo del Sol deposit and 3 km to the southwest of NGEx Mineral’s discovery at Lunahuasi (formerly Potro Cliffs).

Sobek is located within a prospective geological environment with a compelling north-northeast trending mineralized structural corridor crosscut by a north-northwest trending deep-seated trans-cordilleran lineament. This is a common structural configuration hosting several southern Andes metal deposits in both Chile and Argentina.

The expanded and consolidated Sobek Project now comprises a large block totaling 22,640 ha of exploration and mining claims in four strategic locations, the North, Central, South blocks and the Rosita Property, all within the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District. The high-profile district includes multiple deposits in close proximity of Sobek, including the Filo del Sol mid-Miocene epithermal porphyry gold-copper deposit to the east; the recent NGEx discovery at Lunahuasi (formerly Potro Cliffs) to the northeast, the Josemaria copper-gold project 10 km to the east-northeast; the Los Helados Porphyry copper-gold breccia system 20 km to the northeast; and the giant Eocene El Morro Porphyry copper-gold deposit 16 km to the west-southwest.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two flagship projects, Sobek and Inca Gold, both located in Chile and controls 100% of the high-grade Virginia Silver Deposit in Argentina. Mirasol also continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President & CEO

or

Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989

Email: contact@mirasolresources.com

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.