WalkMe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

WalkMe Ltd . (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conference:



The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

Tuesday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of WalkMe’s website at ir.walkme.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About WalkMe

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world’s leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) so companies can effectively navigate the constant change brought on by technology. With WalkMe, organizations drive enterprise productivity and reduce risk by ensuring consistent, responsible, and efficient adoption of software and the workflows it powers. Our AI-driven platform sits on top of an organization’s tech stack, identifies where people experience friction, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation needed to get the job done, right in the flow of work. Customers like IBM, Nestle, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Dept. of Defense trust WalkMe to create the people-centric experiences required to boost the effectiveness of their workflows and maximize software ROI.

Media Contact:

press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com