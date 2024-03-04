Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, March 12. Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., interim chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.



on Tuesday, March 12. Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit on Wednesday, March 13. Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., interim chief financial officer, will participate in investor 1x1 meetings.

UBS Virtual CNS Day 2024 on Monday, March 18. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and Angela Cacace, Ph.D., senior vice president of neuroscience and platform biology, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

