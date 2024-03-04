Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:
-
Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, March 12.
- Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., interim chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.
-
Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit on Wednesday, March 13.
- Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., interim chief financial officer, will participate in investor 1x1 meetings.
-
UBS Virtual CNS Day 2024 on Monday, March 18.
- Ian Taylor, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and Angela Cacace, Ph.D., senior vice president of neuroscience and platform biology, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.
About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.
