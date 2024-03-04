AIP Realty Trust Update on Strategic Review & Engagement of Raymond James

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP”) (TSXV: AIP.U) today provided an update to its previously disclosed evaluation of the strategic alternatives available to the Trust and any other options that may be at hand and considered by the board of trustees (the “Board”) to be in the best interests of the Trust and its unitholders.



The Board, in its evaluation, has determined to further explore the continued execution of its business plans and relationship with AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. (“AllTrades”). AllTrades is AIP’s exclusive development and management partner, and as previously announced, AIP has the option to acquire completed AllTrades facilities under certain criteria to be agreed upon by the parties. AIP and AllTrades are considering a transaction structure that would also facilitate AIP acquiring AllTrades. Despite the recent unstable times in the debt and capital markets, AllTrades has continued building, delivering, and leasing new assets to be acquired. AllTrades has five (5) assets ready for acquisition, comprising 377,990 SF and 143 leasable units, with another seven (7) under development for 476,877 SF and 167 leasable units. AIP previously announced the forward purchase agreements associated with these facilities.

To further explore a potential transaction with AllTrades, the Trust has engaged Raymond James Ltd. (“Raymond James”) to serve as financial advisor. In connection with a potential transaction involving AllTrades, the Board will form a special committee of independent trustees in due course. “We are excited to work with Raymond James on the implementation of our plans at AIP,” said Leslie Wulf, Executive Chairman of AIP Realty Trust. “AllTrades has a unique branded asset class of Services Industrial Business Suite (“SIBS”) in the shallow bay light industrial flex space. We find AllTrades SIBS asset class servicing a void in the industrial marketplace, and we are pleased to work with AIP on the execution of its plans,” said Robert Sutherland, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate, Investment Banking for Raymond James.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. AIP holds the exclusive rights to finance the development of and to purchase all the completed and leased properties built across North America by its development and property management partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. For more information, please visit www.aiprealtytrust.com .

About AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc.

AllTrades, based in Dallas, TX, is the creator and developer of a unique brand of shallow bay light industrial flex, Serviced Industrial Business Suites (“SIBS”), filling a void in the industrial marketplace. AllTrades SIBS units are designed for businesses of all sizes that require smaller space, with the offices and warehouses built out with high-quality finishes to be move-in ready. AllTrades is fully vertically integrated to deliver completed AllTrades facilities at the lowest price and highest yield on cost possible. AllTrades also has a property management company and performs all the leasing internally. For more information, please visit www.855alltrades.com .

