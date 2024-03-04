Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), March 4, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 26/02/2024 3,818 385.8095 1,473,020.67 - - - - 3,818 385.8095 1,473,020.67 27/02/2024 3,901 387.6303 1,512,145.80 4,740 421.8626 1,999,628.72 1,841,957.19 8,641 388.1614 3,354,102.99 28/02/2024 3,732 392.7765 1,465,841.90 - - - - 3,732 392.7765 1,465,841.90 29/02/2024 3,884 393.1237 1,526,892.45 4,727 422.9900 1,999,473.73 1,846,918.28 8,611 391.8024 3,373,810.73 01/03/2024 3,834 392.8373 1,506,138.21 - - - - 3,834 392.8373 1,506,138.21 19,169 390.4241 7,484,039.03 9,467 422.4255 3,999,102.45 3,688,875.47 28,636 390.1702 11,172,914.50 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till March 1, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 129,363,744.31 for No. 389,839 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 34,294,885.17 (Euro 31,487,529.56*) for No. 93,205 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 1, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,741,786 common shares equal to 5.35% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until March 1, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,817,328 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 720,048,035.01.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment