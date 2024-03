Small Satellite Market Set to Soar $13,711.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.4% | Growth & Future Trends

Small Satellite Market

Small satellites are being used by defense organizations to deploy spy solutions for tracking and monitoring enemy and terrorist activities worldwide.

Surge in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and increase in inclination toward incorporating LEO-based services fuel the growth of the small satellite market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Small Satellite Market by Type (Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, and Others), Application (Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science & Exploration, Mapping & Navigation, Space Observation, and Others), and End User (Commercial, Academic, Government & Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030." According to the report, ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ $๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ— ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ’%

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1951

In terms of revenue, North America leads the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Rise in adoption of launch service in telecommunication, defense, and space exploration, and other industries have bolstered the growth of small satellite market in North America. U.S. dominated the small satellite market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Small satellite are increasingly being used to expedite deployment of telecommunication services in major North American economies.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

๐€๐ˆ๐‘๐๐”๐’ ๐’.๐€.๐’., ๐†๐Ž๐Œ๐’๐๐€๐‚๐„, ๐“๐‡๐€๐‹๐„๐’ ๐†๐‘๐Ž๐”๐, ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐€๐„๐‘๐Ž๐’๐๐€๐‚๐„ ๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐๐Ž๐‘๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐, ๐‹๐Ÿ‘๐‡๐€๐‘๐‘๐ˆ๐’ ๐“๐„๐‚๐‡๐๐Ž๐‹๐Ž๐†๐ˆ๐„๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚, ๐‹๐Ž๐‚๐Š๐‡๐„๐„๐ƒ ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐๐Ž๐‘๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐, ๐’๐ˆ๐„๐‘๐‘๐€ ๐๐„๐•๐€๐ƒ๐€ ๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐๐Ž๐‘๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐, ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐๐Ž๐„๐ˆ๐๐† ๐‚๐Ž๐Œ๐๐€๐๐˜, ๐๐Ž๐‘๐“๐‡๐‘๐Ž๐ ๐†๐‘๐”๐Œ๐Œ๐€๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐๐Ž๐‘๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐, ๐๐‹๐€๐๐„๐“ ๐‹๐€๐๐’ ๐ˆ๐๐‚.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ-

Rise in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and growing inclination toward adopting LEO-based services drive the growth of the Small Satellite Market. On the other hand, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for satellite services in the commercial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-satellite-market/purchase-options

By application, the small satellite market has been segmented into earth observation & remote sensing, satellite communication, science & exploration, mapping & navigation, space observation, and others. In 2020, the earth observation & remote sensing segment dominated the end users segment, owing to rise in the adoption of small satellites by commercial and government space organizations for several applications such as such as urban planning, border mapping, infrastructure security, and homeland security. The adoption of small satellite by telecommunications to fully exploit the potential of the advanced space technology and deliver high-speed connectivity across the world has promoted the growth of the satellite communication small satellite market.

Based on type, the minisatellite segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global small satellite market. This is attributed to surge in demand for direct-to-home satellite broadcasting services across the world. The nanosatellite segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.0% throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for connectivity solutions for processing real-time data for observation applications such as meteorological, hydrological, and marine, among others propel the segment growth.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small satellite market size, due to rise in adoption of advanced satellite services among the civil, defense, and space industries in the North American region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased investment in deploying satellite technologies in countries such as China and India.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1951

Factors such as increase in increase in demand for compact satellites, rising demand for high-resolution imaging services globally and increasing demand for LEO-based services accelerate the growth of the small satellite market. However, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles hamper the growth of the small satellite market. Conversely, increasing demand in the commercial sector for satellite services and increase in demand for satellite data are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the small satellite market.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

By type, the nanosatellite segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the satellite communication segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐‚๐ก๐ž๐œ๐ค ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐Œ๐‘ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/05/2473695/0/en/Commercial-Satellite-Imaging-Market-to-Surpass-9-2-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

๐’๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/692237369/satellite-payload-market-continued-growth-valued-at-17-603-4-billion-with-anticipated-8-3-cagr-by-2030

๐ƒ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-payload-market-to-garner-33-3-bn-globally-by-2030-at-16-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301542528.html

๐€๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐€๐๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/04/2548765/0/en/Aerospace-Adhesives-Market-to-Garner-1-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html