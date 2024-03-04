Mental Illness Advocate Maurice J. Jordan to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I have always dealt with my fears with humor,” asserts our guest Maurice J. Jordan. For the past seven years, Maurice has endured the challenges of being a caregiver to his wife Tessie who has dementia, and seeks to inspire others. This is his story.

Maurice J. Jordan is an aspiring speaker who seeks to educate others about mental illness, especially dementia. “I want to use my skills and abilities to bring to the forefront, by being a speaker, to talk about mental illness and to bring more awareness,” corroborates Maurice.

The inspiration for this career direction came about due to his wife Tessie, who has dementia, and has been suffering from it for seven years. As a full-time caregiver, he is most proud that he can take care of his wife.

Maurice started noticing early signs of dementia in his wife back in 2017, about three months before her retirement. She began acting strangely in their kitchen. Also, she started speaking her first language of Tagalog, as she was originally from the Philippines. She was officially diagnosed a year later. Eventually, she stopped speaking all together. However, Maurice was determined to mitigate the effects of her dementia by keeping her mind and body active.

“You need to have consistency with your spouse or loved one when taking care of them,” asserts Maurice. “Consistency is the key because when she comes home from her daycare a. k. a. “Country Club”, I keep her in that same mode. For instance, I smile, sing, and dance with her as we did before she attended the daycare. It also doesn’t make sense to argue with them. You need to figure out what they are intending to say or do, especially when they act feisty. In the case of my wife, I just smile at her and within seconds, she smiles back. Even after seven years, I can still bathe her, color, trim her hair, and do her make up with almost very little pushback at all.”

Besides adult day care, Maurice takes his wife on many additional outings. He once took her to an adult prom in Boston, where they were pronounced King and Queen. He also re-proposed to her at Yosemite. Their song My Girl, written by Smokey Robinson, became their anthem for when Tessie heard the beginning she would say, “We know him” although she couldn’t think of his name, Maurice knew who she meant. “My purpose is to keep her active,” explains Maurice.

With his current experience, amazing backstory, along with a seventeen-year membership, and having made hundreds of speeches as a Toastmaster, he is the ideal candidate to discuss mental illness and dementia – in an informative, yet entertaining way.

Currently, Maurice is employed as a residential real estate property manager with SNT Properties. Before that he worked as a General Manager and Broker Associate at Coldwell Banker Wilshire Properties. Most notable is his employment at Hillcrest Country Club where he was a chef, as his first career, and where they met. He also wrote the prolific song titled A Song for Eddie, in honor of his best friend when growing up.

“Let them be in the driver’s seat, but steer the course,” concludes Maurice.

