Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on DOJ filing qualified trafficking and child abuses cases vs Apollo Quiboloy

Isang napakalaking tagumpay ito para sa bawat babaeng inalipusta at sinamantala ni Apollo Quiboloy.

Maraming salamat kay SOJ Remulla for finally acting decisively on this matter. Pero mas higit na pasasalamat sa mga naglakas loob na magsalita, sa lahat ng mga tumestigo at mga patuloy na nakikipagugnayan sa opisina ko para magsiwalat ng kanilang katotohanan.

This is a welcome first step towards the victim-survivors' cry for justice, peace, and healing.

The Senate will continue with its mandate to investigate, in aid of legislation, the decades-long abuses perpetrated by Quiboloy. We will ensure that these inquiries will result in strengthened laws for our women, our children, and the most vulnerable among us.

This positive development is a gift to every woman this Women's Month. Isang matapang at palabang Buwan ng Kababaihan sa ating lahat.