PRIB: Proposed Jail Integration Act gets Senate nod

PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release

March 4, 2024 Proposed Jail Integration Act gets Senate nod A proposed measure seeking to transfer the control and supervision of the provincial and sub-provincial jails to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) was approved by the Senate Monday, March 4, 2024. Voting 19-0-0 Senate Bill No. 2352 (SBN 2352) also known as the Jail Integration Act, sponsored by Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, was approved on third and final reading. Under SBN 2352, provincial governments will be granted a three-year transition period to transfer control of their respective jails to the BJMP. Throughout this transition period, the provincial government will remain responsible for providing subsistence allowances for inmates and maintaining the jail facility. "By turning over the provincial and sub-provincial jails under the jurisdiction of the BJMP, we shall be giving more freedom to our provincial governments to direct their resources in accordance with their respective priorities," Dela Rosa said. As for the employees and staff of provincial and sub-provincial jails, the proposed measure guarantees their security of tenure. They will be integrated into the BJMP, subject to the qualification standards outlined in Republic Act No. 9263, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Professionalization Act of 2004. SBN 2352 also specified that those who do not meet the qualification standards at the time of transfer will be granted a grace period of five years from the conclusion of the transition period to fulfill the requirements for their respective positions. On the other hand, employees who choose to be separated from the service due to the transfer will be entitled to receive separation benefits under existing laws. "The BJMP may be charged with the handling of Persons Deprived of Liberty, but it is the humble opinion of this representation, that the liberty to manage our jails must be given to them, fully and without exemption, under the law," Dela Rosa added. SBN 2352 was authored by Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Dela Rosa, Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.