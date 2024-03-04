PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release

March 4, 2024 Demise of actress Jaclyn Jose, a tragic loss for the PH film and TV industry - Jinggoy AS a prominent figure in the country's movie and television industry, the untimely passing of veteran actress Jaclyn Jose is a tragic loss to the entertainment industry as she has made a remarkable imprint for her unique and world-class talent, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today said. "Nakaukit sa kasaysayan ng pelikulang Pilipino ang mga parangal at pagkilala sa natatanging galing at talento niya at mahirap itong matumbasan," Estrada said in expressing his deep sorrow over Jose's death on March 2, 2024 at the age of 60. Estrada filed Senate Resolution No. 942 expressing profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of the veteran actress, born Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, popularly known as Jaclyn Jose. Jose pulled off one of the proudest moments for the Philippines when she became the first--and the only--Filipino actress and the first Southeast Asian to win the highly coveted Best Actress award at the 69th Cannes Film Festival for her dramatic portrayal of a drug-dealing matriarch in the Brillante Mendoza film Ma' Rosa in 2016, beating other celebrated stars namely, Charlize Theron (The Last Face), Marion Cotillard (From the Land of the Moon), and Isabelle Huppert (Elle). Having been the first Filipino actress to receive the Cannes distinction, Estrada said Jose paved the way for Filipino artists to showcase their talents on the world stage, as her triumph became a testament to stories and voices worthy of international recognition. Her remarkable Cannes' nod paved the way for the filing of Senate Bill No. 1032 or the proposed World-Class Filmmakers' Incentives Act which seeks to promote the production of world-class Filipino films by granting tax perks, Estrada said. Jose's sterling career that spanned four decades and which earned her various recognitions from award-giving bodies such as Gawad Urian Awards, FAMAS Awards, Luna Awards, as well as a nomination at the Asian Film Awards, inspired generations of actors and film enthusiasts, Estrada said. "She brought life to her roles, making them feel real and relatable, transcending borders, and touching the hearts of those who watched. Her loss is a tragic one and will be felt deeply by the entire entertainment industry," said Estrada.