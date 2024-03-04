Robin Resolution Wants Australian Senator Declared Persona Non Grata for Disrespecting PBBM

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday condemned Australian Sen. Janet Rice for disrespecting President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during his address before the Australian Parliament last week.

Padilla filed Senate Resolution 944 where he also called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to declare Rice as persona non grata for her "unparliamentary behavior."

"Resolved by the Senate, as it is hereby resolved, to condemn Australian Sen. Janet Rice and to urge the Department of Foreign Affairs to declare her as persona non grata for her unparliamentary behavior during President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.'s address before the Australian Parliament in Canberra," he said.

He noted the incident occurred last Feb. 29, when Rice "engaged in unparliamentary behavior by expressing her dissent through an act of protest during the proceedings."

Rice was directed "to leave the Chamber for disorderly behaviour," he added, citing the Votes and Proceedings of the House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament.

In his resolution, Padilla pointed out this year marks the 78th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Australia, and that President Marcos' visit there - upon the invitation of Governor General David Hurley - sought to strengthen both countries' existing bonds.

Resolusyon ni Robin, Nais Gawing Persona Non Grata ang Senador ng Australia dahil sa Pambabastos kay PBBM

Kinondena ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes si Australian Sen. Janet Rice dahil sa pambabastos nito kay Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa kanyang address sa Australian Parliament noong nakaraang linggo.

Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 944 kung saan nanawagan siya sa Department of Foreign Affairs na ideklara si Rice na persona non grata dahil sa kanyang "unparliamentary behavior."

"Resolved by the Senate, as it is hereby resolved, to condemn Australian Sen. Janet Rice and to urge the Department of Foreign Affairs to declare her as persona non grata for her unparliamentary behavior during President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.'s address before the Australian Parliament in Canberra," aniya.

Ani Padilla, nangyari ang insidente noong Pebrero 29, kung saan si Rice ay nagkaroon ng "unparliamentary behavior by expressing her dissent through an act of protest during the proceedings."

Dahil sa ginawa niya, pinaalis si Rice sa Chamber "for disorderly behaviour," dagdag ni Padilla.

Sa kanyang resolusyon, ipinunto ni Padilla na ngayong taon ang ika-78 anibersaryo ng diplomatic ties ng Pilipinas at Australia, at ang pagbisita ni Pangulong Marcos - sa imbitasyon ni Governor General David Hurley - ay may layuning palakasin ang pagkaibigan ng dalawang bansa.