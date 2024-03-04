PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release

March 4, 2024 Robin Saddened Over Passing of Jaclyn Jose Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday joined Filipinos in expressing sympathy and condolences over the passing of Jaclyn Jose, who he described as an "icon of professionalism, grace and talent in the entertainment industry." Padilla filed Senate Resolution 943 where he sought to have the Senate express "profound sympathy and sincere condolences" on the passing of Jose, Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck in real life. "Since she started her career in the 1980s, Ms. Jose has received various recognition for her work locally, including five Gawad Urians, two Luna Awards, the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Award, and a Movie Icon Award from the Eddys," he said. He added Jose became the first Filipino and Southeast Asian in 2016 to win the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in her exemplary performance in "Ma'Rosa." She was also honored by the National Commission on Culture and the Arts at the Ani ng Dangal Ceremony in 2017 for this achievement. Citing an announcement by PPL Entertainment Inc., Padilla said Jose died inside her home in Quezon City. "Resolved by the Senate, as it is hereby resolved, to express profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of multi-talented Filipina actress Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, popularly known as Jaclyn Jose," he said. Robin, Pinapurihan ang Naging Buhay ni Jaclyn Jose Nakiisa si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes sa mga Pilipino sa pagluksa sa pagpanaw ni Jaclyn Jose, na aniya'y isang "icon of professionalism, grace and talent in the entertainment industry." Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 943 kung saan ipinahayag ng Senado ang kalungkutan at pagdadalamhati sa pagpanaw ni Jose, Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck sa tunay na buhay. "Since she started her career in the 1980s, Ms. Jose has received various recognition for her work locally, including five Gawad Urians, two Luna Awards, the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Award, and a Movie Icon Award from the Eddys," ani Padilla. Dagdag niya, si Jose ay naging unang Pilipina at Southeast Asian noong 2016 na nagwagi ng Best Actress sa Cannes Film Festival Award dahil sa kanyang pagganap sa "Ma'Rosa." Pinarangalan din siya ng National Commission on Culture and the Arts sa Ani ng Dangal Ceremony noong 2017 dahil dito. Ayon kay Padilla, ipinahayag ng PPL Entertainment Inc. na namatay si Jose sa kanyang tahanan sa Quezon City. "Resolved by the Senate, as it is hereby resolved, to express profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of multi-talented Filipina actress Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, popularly known as Jaclyn Jose," aniya.