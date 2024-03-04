POS Software Market Size Worth $ 23.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 7.6%

POS Software Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “POS Software Market Report by Component (Software, Service), Type (Fixed POS, Mobile POS), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Application (Inventory Tracking, Sales Reporting, Purchasing Management, Customer Engagement, and Others), End User (Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse, Entertainment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How big is the POS software market?

The global POS (point-of-sale) software market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the POS Software Industry:

• Shift Toward Cloud-Based Solutions:

The trend toward cloud-based point of sale (POS) software is transforming the retail and hospitality industries, driven by the need for scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Additionally, cloud-based POS solutions offer businesses the advantage of accessing their sales data, inventory, and customer information in real-time from any location, providing unparalleled flexibility in managing operations, which is influencing market growth. Moreover, the subscription-based pricing model of cloud solutions eliminates the hefty upfront costs associated with traditional POS systems, making advanced POS technology accessible to a broader range of businesses which is propelling the market growth.

• Contactless Payments Expansion:

The rising number of contactless payment adoptions due to the growing consumer demand for quick, secure, and hygienic transaction methods are contributing to the market growth. Additionally, POS software vendors are integrating near-field communication (NFC) and quick response (QR) code scanning functionalities to accommodate this shift, enabling merchants to offer a contactless payment experience that aligns with modern consumer expectations, thus augmenting the market growth. It also minimizes physical contact, a feature that has become particularly important due to rising health concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the increasing demand for POS software coupled with enhanced security features that reduce the risk of fraud, is making this technology popular among consumers and businesses, representing another major growth-inducing factor.

• Growing Focus on Security and Compliance:

The rising number of digital transactions and the growing emphasis on security and regulatory compliance in POS software are influencing the market growth. In addition, vendors are investing heavily in advanced security measures such as end-to-end encryption and tokenization to safeguard sensitive customer data and transaction information, contributing to the market growth. Moreover, compliance with industry standards such as the payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS), ensures that POS systems adhere to stringent protocols for data security. Nowadays, POS vendors are continuously updating their systems to tackle emerging security challenges and meet the latest regulatory requirements, ensuring that businesses and their customers can engage in transactions with confidence.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Block Inc.

• Clover Network LLC (Fiserv Inc.)

• HP Development Company L.P.

• Idealpos Solutions Pty Ltd

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• NCR Corporation

• Panasonic Canada Inc (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

• Revel Systems Inc.

• SwiftPOS (MSL Solutions)

• Toast Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Vend Limited (Lightspeed)

POS Software Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

• Software

• Service

Based on the component, the market has been bifurcated into software and service.

By Type:

• Fixed POS

• Mobile POS

Fixed POS accounts for the largest market share due to its widespread adoption and stability in meeting the needs of various businesses.

By Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

On-premises dominates the market due to its perceived security advantages and customization options, appealing to businesses with specific operational requirements.

By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises account for the largest market share due to their extensive operations and growing need for improved POS solutions.

By Application:

• Inventory Tracking

• Sales Reporting

• Purchasing Management

• Customer Engagement

• Others

Based on the application, the market has been classified into inventory tracking, sales reporting, purchasing management, customer engagement, and others.

By End User:

• Restaurants

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse

• Entertainment

• Others

Retail represents the largest segment due to the widespread use of POS systems in retail environments for transaction processing and inventory management.

Regional Insight:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the POS software market is attributed to its mature economy, advanced technological infrastructure, and widespread adoption rates of POS solutions.

Global POS Software Market Trends:

At present, the increasing digitization of businesses is escalating the demand for POS software that can integrate seamlessly with other digital systems such as inventory management, CRM, and accounting software. In addition, the rise of mobile POS solutions allows businesses to conduct transactions anywhere, which is particularly beneficial for industries such as retail, hospitality, and food services. Moreover, advanced POS software offers improved analytics capabilities, providing businesses with valuable insights into customer behavior, sales trends, and inventory management, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Besides this, modern consumers expect a seamless and personalized shopping experience resulting in the adoption of POS software with features including loyalty programs, omnichannel integration, and easy payment options for enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

