Parsons Honored As One Of The World’s Most Ethical Companies For 15th Consecutive Year

CHANTILLY, Va., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation announced today that the company has again been recognized as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Parsons has been recognized every year since 2010 and is one of only three honorees in the Engineering Services category.

“During our 80-year history, our dedication to ethics and integrity have driven how we deliver innovative solutions that help our customers imagine next around the world,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. “Receiving this honor from Ethisphere for 15 consecutive years reinforces the critical importance of ethics and integrity in driving our culture of performance.”

Parsons’ Cultivating A Responsible Enterprise (CARE) Strategy fosters a culture of integrity where employees are prioritized, and empowered to collaborate and participate in the company’s ethics program which is key to the company’s vision and mission. The company’s core values inspire inclusion and innovation across Parsons’ global footprint.

“Our leadership is committed to our core value of integrity and the company shares this recognition with our employees around the world who prioritize ethics as the foundations of our business,” said Mike Kolloway, chief legal officer, Parsons. “The heart of Parsons’ ethics program is employee engagement, which is why the program continues to grow as our people advance its evolution.”

To learn more about Parsons and join the company as we Imagine Next, please visit at https://www.parsons.com/careers/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

