Aerial Imaging Market to exceed USD 8.52 billion by 2030, fueled by growing demand for aerial imaging

Aerial Imaging Market

By end user, agriculture and forestry segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Rise in demand for aerial imaging in varied commercial applications, use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aerial Imaging Market by Application, End user, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐.𝟐𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖.𝟓𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟐%. 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟎.𝟖𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑.𝟎𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟒%.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/294

The need for land mapping is growing prominently across the world with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest growth rate. The traditional solutions such as, control point method, triangulation, trilateration, compass, transits, metal tapes, and others are proving inefficient for the estimation and planning of land & natural resources. In such scenarios, aerial imaging services have emerged as an effective tool for disaster management, forest & natural resource management, and entertainment projects. The use of technologically advanced mapping software, camera solutions, unmanned vehicles, and sensors reduces the risks associated with cost estimation, wastage of materials, project completion, and conflict resolution during every stage of project management.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐦 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐒, 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 (𝐃𝐀𝐒), 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐄𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐮𝐠𝐫𝐨 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐊𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫.

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application (Geospatial data acquisition & mapping, Urban Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Energy & Natural Resource Management, Surveillance & Security, Defense & Intelligence and Other) and End User (Government, Military & Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering and Archaeology, Transportation and Logistics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerial-imaging-market/purchase-options

The application of aerial imaging is influenced by its increased implementation across various verticals, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction and prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure. However, rising concerns over cyber-security and data security in drones and emergence of satellite imagery solutions restricts their adoption.

Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by End User (Government, Defense, Forestry & Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, and Others), Type (Shortwave Infrared and Visible RGB), and Application (Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping, Urban Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Energy & Natural Resource Management, and Surveillance & Security): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global aerial imaging market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/294

Based on application, the geospatial mapping segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the market. However, the urban planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By Application, the geospatial mapping segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, agriculture and forestry segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By platform, the UAV and Drone segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the global aerial imaging market in 2020 in terms of market share.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/05/2473695/0/en/Commercial-Satellite-Imaging-Market-to-Surpass-9-2-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Military aircraft communication avionics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/13/2461098/0/en/Military-Aircraft-Communication-Avionics-Market-to-Garner-35-0-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Drone Payload Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-payload-market-to-garner-33-3-bn-globally-by-2030-at-16-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301542528.html

Aircraft Engines Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/08/18/2501020/0/en/Aircraft-Engines-Market-to-Generate-158-46-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html