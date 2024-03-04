Freedom Holdings Corporate Update: Management Announces Glendale Securities, Inc. Received Notification That the FINRA Review of The Form 211 Application Has Been Completed

Freedom Holdings Receives Notice that FINRA has Completed the Form 211 Review

CHATSWORTH, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC: FHLD) ("FHLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Glendale Securities, Inc., received notice from FINRA that they have completed the Form 211 review.



On 02/26/2024, FINRA processed a Form 211 relating to our initiation of priced quotations for FHLD, which means that the submitting broker-dealer has demonstrated to FINRA compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 and therefore has met the requirements under that rule to initiate a quotation for FHLD within four days of 02/26/2024. FINRA’s processing of a Form 211 in no way constitutes FINRA’s approval of the security, the issuer, or the issuer’s business and relates solely to the submitting broker-dealer’s obligation to comply with FINRA Rule 6432 and SEE Rule 15c2-11 when quoting a security.

The Company will be working with OTC Markets making application to gain a QB status on the OTC Markets board as soon as possible. The company shall file its 8K announcing the company’s corporate status. Freedom is planning on being listed as QB on the OTC Markets board by the beginning of MARCH. Once Freedom has completed its first Quarter filing, we shall begin the QB market application.

Operations have begun to execute the company’s business plan to add shareholder value through organic and in inquisitional growth. The Company has been in negotiations with several companies in the cannabis industry, who have shown interest in a potential merger with Freedom.

Mr. Vivian, Freedom Holding CEO stated, “I want to thank Glendale Securities for all the assistance and confidence as we worked through the 15c211 application process, We have been working diligently with FINRA requested information and documentation to complete the 15c211 review and with the completion of the review, the Company plans to aggressively pursue the business plan including but not limited to purchasing a facility to Extract - Manufacture, Grow and Test cannabis products.”

Press Release Contact:

John Vivian

CEO

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

818-357-3185