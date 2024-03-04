RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Today, March 4th, 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida today, Monday, March 4, 2024 at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of RadNet's presentation can be accessed through the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/rj129/rdnt/1616960 and is available for replay viewing. The Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference will take place at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando.

Details for RadNet's Presentation: Date:

Time:

Location:

Monday, March 4th, 2024

3:25 p.m. Eastern Time

JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of free-standing, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 9,700 employees.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com .

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800



