The Ensign Group Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Colorado

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Park Post Acute, a 135-bed skilled nursing facility located in Parker, Colorado and Oakwood Care and Rehabilitation, a 170-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lakewood, Colorado. These acquisitions were effective March 1, 2024 and are subject to a long-term, triple net master lease with CareTrust REIT, Inc.



“We are excited to add these two operations to our growing Colorado presence,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “Both of these operations are a great fit and will add strength to our operational market and clusters in Colorado,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare, LLC, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, added “We are thrilled to be able to add our leadership and expertise to the caregivers at both of these operations and know we have the leadership in place to provide excellent care to the residents and their families we are honored to serve.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliate acquired the real estate and operations of Atchison Senior Village Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located in Atchison, Kansas.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 302 healthcare operations, 27 of which also include senior living operations, across fourteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 114 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 302 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

