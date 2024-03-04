Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Liisa Hurme
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 54263/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-03-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13653 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 13653 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
