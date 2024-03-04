Veterinary Endoscopy Market Update Report, Size, Share, Key Players and Research 2024-2032

Veterinary Endoscopy Market Size 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Veterinary Endoscopy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.’ the study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global veterinary endoscopy market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Veterinary Endoscopy Market?

The global veterinary endoscopy market size reached US$ 220.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 342.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market Trends:

The significant technological advancements represent one of the key factors driving the growth of the veterinary endoscopy market across the globe. The market is experiencing rapid advancements in endoscopic technology, including improvements in imaging quality and the development of more compact and flexible devices. The increasing pet ownership and growing expenditure on animal healthcare are driving demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including endoscopy.

There's a rising preference for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in veterinary care, as they offer reduced recovery time and lower risk of complications. Emerging economies are witnessing growth in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, which is leading to increased adoption of endoscopic procedures. The growing awareness and concern for animal welfare are leading to more proactive and advanced healthcare approaches, including the use of endoscopy for early diagnosis and treatment.

Request for a PDF Sample of this Report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Veterinary Endoscopy Industry:

Increasing Pet Ownership and Animal Healthcare Expenditure:

A primary driver of the veterinary endoscopy market is the rising trend of pet ownership globally, coupled with an increased willingness of pet owners to spend on animal healthcare. As pets are increasingly considered part of the family, there is a growing demand for advanced medical treatments to ensure their health and well-being. This shift in pet owner attitudes has led to a higher demand for sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including endoscopy. Endoscopic procedures are crucial for the early diagnosis and treatment of various conditions, thereby improving animal health outcomes. The willingness of pet owners to invest in such advanced care options directly fuels the growth of the veterinary endoscopy market.

Technological Advancements in Endoscopic Equipment:

The market is also propelled by significant technological advancements in endoscopic equipment. Modern veterinary endoscopes offer enhanced imaging quality, greater flexibility, and are more user-friendly, making them suitable for a wide range of procedures. Innovations such as video endoscopy and portable endoscopic units have expanded the utility of endoscopy in veterinary practice. These advancements not only improve the efficiency and effectiveness of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures but also reduce the invasiveness and recovery time for animals. The continuous evolution in endoscopic technology makes these procedures more accessible and practical for veterinarians, thereby driving market growth.

Growing Awareness and Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures:

The increasing awareness and preference for minimally invasive procedures in veterinary medicine are significant trends in the veterinary endoscopy market. Both veterinarians and pet owners are recognizing the benefits of these procedures, such as reduced pain, lower risk of complications, and quicker recovery times for animals. Minimally invasive techniques like endoscopy allow for detailed internal examinations and treatments with minimal surgical intervention. This approach aligns with the growing emphasis on animal welfare and the desire for advanced, yet less traumatic medical care. Consequently, this trend is driving the demand for endoscopic equipment and procedures, reflecting a shift towards more humane and efficient veterinary practices.

Veterinary Endoscopy Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Capsule Endoscopes

Flexible Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopes

Robot Assisted Endoscopes

Flexible endoscopes dominate the global veterinary endoscopy market by product due to their versatility and wide application range in diagnosing and treating various animal health issues.

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion

Livestock

The companion animal segment leads the market by animal type, as pet owners increasingly seek advanced veterinary care, including endoscopic procedures, for their pets' health and well-being.

Breakup by End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Others

Veterinary hospitals emerge as the largest market by end user, attributable to their comprehensive medical facilities and the expertise to perform a range of endoscopic procedures.

Breakup By Country Insights:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

North America holds the largest market share by region in veterinary endoscopy, likely due to its advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership rates, and significant investment in animal health and welfare.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Veterinary Endoscopy Industry:

Avante Health Solutions

Braun Melsungen AG

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC

Fritz Endoscopes GmbH

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Steris Corporation.

Ask Analyst for Customization:

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

