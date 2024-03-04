Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size to Hit US$ 1,125.35 Million by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 3.19%

Isoparaffin Solvents Market Report

The increasing focus on environmental sustainability among the masses is impelling the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Isoparaffin Solvents Market Report by Type (C4-C8, C9-C11, C12, C13-C14, C15<, and Others), Application (Agrochemicals, Metal Working, Paints and Coatings, Polymers, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), and Region 2024-2032“, The global isoparaffin solvents market size reached US$ 848.27 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,125.35 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.19% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Isoparaffin Solvents Industry:

• Growing Demand for Industrial Industries:

Isoparaffin solvents are employed in various industrial sectors, including paints and coatings, industrial cleaning, adhesives, and sealants, owing to their superior characteristics such as low toxicity, high solvency power, and minimal odor. These solvents are favored for their ability to effectively dissolve various substances, making them versatile for numerous applications. Moreover, the growing paints and coatings industry uses isoparaffins for their quick evaporation rates and ability to deliver a smooth finish, enhancing the aesthetic and protective qualities of the final product, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, isoparaffin solvents are widely employed due to their low toxicity levels making them safer for workers and reducing environmental impact, aligning with the growing regulatory and societal push for greener industrial practices.

• Expansion of Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Industries:

The expansion of personal care, and pharmaceuticals industries, particularly in emerging economies, are escalating the demand for isoparaffin solvents. These industries rely on isoparaffin solvents for various applications, such as safe and effective personal care and pharmaceutical products. Moreover, the widespread use of isoparaffins in skin care formulations, provides a silky, non-greasy feel to lotions and creams which helps form a protective barrier on the skin to retain moisture without clogging pores or causing skin irritation, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising demand for isoparaffins to formulate topical ointments, creams, and gels for active pharmaceutical ingredients to facilitate the absorption of the medication through the skin, are propelling the market growth.

• Technological Advancements:

The ongoing research and development (R&D) in the field of isoparaffin solvents are yielding innovative products with enhanced efficiency and sustainability. In addition, scientists and manufacturers are focusing on creating solvents that meet industrial performance standards and address environmental and safety concerns, contributing to market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the formulation of isoparaffins with improved properties, such as higher purity levels, reduced ecological footprint, and better performance characteristics, catering to the stringent requirements of modern industrial applications. These innovations enhance the attractiveness of isoparaffin solvents, broadening their applicability and efficiency in various sectors.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

• Braskem S.A.

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

• INEOS Group

• Mehta Petro Refineries Limited

• RB Products Inc.

• Shell plc

• TotalEnergies SE

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• C4-C8

• C9-C11

• C12

• C13-C14

• C15<

• Others

C12 type dominates the largest segment due to its versatile applications, high purity, and compatibility with various industries.

Breakup by Application:

• Agrochemicals

• Metal Working

• Paints and Coatings

• Polymers

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Others

Paints and Coatings dominate the market due to their widespread use in industrial and commercial sectors and increasing demand for eco-friendly solvent solutions.

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the isoparaffin solvents market is attributed to increasing industrial activities, stringent environmental regulations, and significant investments in research and development (R&D) within the region.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Trends:

At present, isoparaffin solvents find extensive application across diverse industries such as paints and coatings, industrial cleaning, metalworking fluids, and personal care products, particularly in emerging economies are driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations about VOC emissions led to the shift toward eco-friendly solvents, including isoparaffins. Manufacturers are focusing on developing low-VOC and sustainable formulations to align with environmental standards. Besides this, key players in the isoparaffin solvents market are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios, strengthen their market presence, and gain a competitive edge.

