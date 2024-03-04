Third European Intellectual Competition (EIC) in Baku brings together motivated youth from all over Azerbaijan

On 2 March, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan hosted the 3rd European Intellectual Competition (EIC) in Baku.

The competition aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the EU, its values, and culture through engaging activities, promoting teamwork, and analytical skills.

Dedicated to the European Year of Skills, the event, part of the local EU-funded ‘Get the Right Skills’ campaign, brought together 65 young people aged 14-26 from diverse regions of Azerbaijan. The event was also attended by EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, joined by the ambassadors and representatives of Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, Germany and France.

With 72 applications, 18 teams took part in the competition, from Khachmaz to Lankaran.

Team ‘Sinaps’ triumphed, followed by ‘The Rapture’ and ‘Jong Ajax’. EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko presented awards to the winners. All participants also received certificates and gifts.

“It was a great opportunity to participate in this event. We learned a lot. This competition created lasting memories of a day filled with knowledge, teamwork, and celebration. We are looking forward to the next event,” team ‘DK50’ said.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a voluntary and non-political communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.