Ukraine: EU and UNDP provide specially equipped vehicles for palliative care

On 1 March, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, distributed six specialised vehicles to health care institutions.

These vehicles are equipped with lifts for patients with limited mobility, wheelchairs, and other assistive equipment. This will facilitate access to palliative care for patients and their families, ensuring comfortable and safe transport to health facilities.

“This initiative is a significant step in developing Ukraine’s health care system, particularly in the field of palliative care,” said Mariia Karchevych, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. “These vehicles will allow us to deliver more accessible, timely and high-quality care to patients in challenging life circumstances.”

The palliative care vehicles were procured and equipped by UNDP in Ukraine with financial support from the European Union, as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project. The vehicles were transferred to six communities: Nizhyn, Сhernihiv Oblast; Konotop and Romny, Sumy Oblast; Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast; and Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv Oblast.

