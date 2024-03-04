Submit Release
Learn about democracy in the Eastern Neighbourhood in a new online course by the University of Tartu

The University of Tartu is offering a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) titled ‘Democracy and Autocracy in the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood’ from 22 April to 26 May 2024.

Participants will learn about the key characteristics and features of democratic and autocratic systems, and the political landscape of the six Eastern Neighbourhood countries.

The course is completely free of charge and open to both University of Tartu students and the general public. The deadline to register is 18 April 2024.

Upon completion, participants will receive a digital certificate, as well as 3 European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) points.

Successful participants will be able to distinguish and compare democratic and autocratic systems, analyse the historical factors shaping political systems in the Eastern Neighbourhood, and apply their knowledge to analyse specific case studies from the region.

The MOOC is developed within the University of Tartu’s Jean Monnet Center of Excellence ‘REPAIR’, funded by the European Union.

