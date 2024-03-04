Corporate Training Market Set to Boom Anticipating Explosive 8% CAGR Growth, Surpass $487.3 Billion by 2030

The face-to-face segment accounted for the highest corporate training market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030

The technical training segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Corporate Training Market by Training Program, by Industries: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030". The global corporate training industry generated $332.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $487.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Corporate training is a method to improve the skill sets including work performance, productivity, efficiency, and others of an employee. There are different training methods offered for the development of corporate employees, which include virtual and face-to-face training method. It helps employees to enhance their skill sets such as communications, negotiation skills, leadership skills, technical skills, and others. Use of gamification, micro-learning and wearable devices are some of the major trends in the corporate training market.

Based on training method, the face to face segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global corporate training market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. It allows for relationship building between the employee and the trainer.This in turn, has driven the growth of the corporate training market in terms of value sales.

Based on training program, the technical training segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global corporate training market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It helps in acquiring the skills required to develop, design, implement, support, maintain, or operate technology or any related application, product, or service in different industries, which in turn, drives the segment. However, the soft skills segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. It is due to the fact that leadership & management, creative problem solving & design thinking, and communication are among the most important skills required in the workplace.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global corporate training market. Factors such as the presence of key market players in the region and increase in focus of many MNCs and other large organizations on expanding their geographical presence along with good employment rate are anticipated to drive the market growth. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in internet and wearable devices penetration in countries such as South Africa in LAMEA.

According to the key market players, growing demand of micro-learning and use of gamification across the corporate sectors will boost the growth of the corporate training market. These players are focused on investing in R&D activities to offer easy and effective ways to train employees of corporate sectors and maintain their position in the market.

According to some key corporate training players, emergence of cost-effective e-learning training module is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, key manufacturers are providing training programs including soft skills, sales training, compliance training, technical training and others, in order to enhance trainee’s skill sets and making them more efficient and productive at the workplace. However, budget concern of corporate sectors is expected to hamper the market growth in terms of value sales.

The key players operating in the global corporate training industry include Bizlibrary, GP Strategies Corporation, Franklin Covey Co., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corporation, Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Allen Communications Learning Services, Simplilearn Solutions, and Skill Soft.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠:

𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: With the increasing digitalization of businesses, there's a growing demand for training programs that cater to digital skills development, such as data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital marketing.

𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: The rise of remote work has accelerated the adoption of virtual training solutions, including e-learning platforms, webinars, virtual classrooms, and online simulations. This trend is expected to continue as organizations seek flexible and accessible training options for distributed teams.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Companies are moving towards personalized and adaptive learning approaches that tailor training content and delivery methods to individual learner preferences and skill levels. Technologies like AI and machine learning are facilitating the development of adaptive learning platforms that adjust content based on learner performance and feedback.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬: While technical skills remain crucial, there's a growing recognition of the importance of soft skills such as communication, leadership, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. Corporate training programs are increasingly incorporating soft skills development to enhance employee effectiveness and teamwork.

𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐃𝐄𝐈) 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Organizations are investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion training to create more inclusive workplaces and foster a culture of belonging. DEI training programs address topics such as unconscious bias, cultural competence, and inclusive leadership to promote diversity and mitigate discrimination.

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐞-𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭: Short-form learning content, such as microlearning modules and bite-sized videos, is gaining popularity due to its convenience and effectiveness in catering to busy schedules and short attention spans. Microlearning enables employees to acquire knowledge and skills in small, digestible chunks, enhancing learning retention and engagement.

