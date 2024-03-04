WOO X Further Enhances Platform Liquidity by Launching a Designated Market Maker Program for Spot Markets

WOO X expands its designated market maker programs to cover spot assets, in efforts to completely move away from reliance on a single market maker model

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce the expansion of the designated market maker (DMM) program to spot markets.



This strategic enhancement, coupled with a revamp of its business model, is a testament to WOO X's commitment to providing unparalleled trading experiences for its users. WOO X efforts are aimed at achieving a 100% custody ratio by the end of Q2 2024, a step forward in the dedication to security and transparency.

Bryan Chu, Chief Product Officer at WOO X said: "By expanding our DMM program and completing our business model transition, we're not only responding to the market's demands but also providing a solid foundation for increased volume and user activity. This initiative is pivotal in our mission to offer the most competitive and secure trading environment in the industry."

Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOO X said: "The integration of additional market makers and the transition to a more dynamic liquidity model are crucial for our growth and the overall enhancement of the trading experience. Since Q4 of 2023, we’ve doubled our market share and set new benchmarks for growth, which is a testament to how existing changes are being perceived by users. These are trends we intend to continue, particularly given the strength of the overall market and a lack of transparent, compliant venues for traders to take advantage of."

As WOO X introduces a new dual-tier fee model and removes the Zero Fee Zone, its commitment to improving liquidity, reducing counterparty risk, and increasing transparency remains unwavering. These changes, effective from March 5, 2024, will ensure WOO X users benefit from reduced trading fees, better trading conditions, and a suite of innovative products.

