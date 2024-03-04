Ammonium Sulfate Market Revenue to Reach USD 5.9 billion by 2031 | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Demand from chemical manufacturers for various industrial processes continues to support the ammonium sulfate market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ammonium sulfate market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for ammonium sulfate is estimated to reach US$ 5.9 billion by the end of 2031.

Increasingly erratic weather patterns and changing climatic conditions prompt farmers to seek resilient soil management solutions like ammonium sulfate, mitigating risks associated with extreme weather events. Growing awareness among farmers regarding soil degradation and nutrient depletion fosters interest in soil amendment practices, including the use of ammonium sulfate to enhance soil health and fertility.

The livestock sector influences ammonium sulfate demand indirectly through its impact on fertilizer usage. Livestock farming practices and feedstock choices influence nutrient cycles, driving demand for complementary fertilizers like ammonium sulfate. Efforts to streamline the ammonium sulfate supply chain, including transportation, storage, and distribution, play a crucial role in market dynamics, ensuring timely availability and cost-effectiveness for end-users.

Shifting consumer preferences towards organic and sustainable food production methods indirectly influence the ammonium sulfate market, as farmers adopt eco-friendly fertilizers to meet market demands and maintain competitiveness.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Solid form leads the ammonium sulfate market, favored for its ease of handling, storage, and application in agricultural and industrial settings.

The fertilizer application segment leads the ammonium sulfate market, driven by its widespread use as a nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture.

Asia Pacific leads the ammonium sulfate market, driven by extensive agricultural activities, industrial applications, and a burgeoning population demanding fertilizers.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing need for high-yield crops drives demand for ammonium sulfate as a nitrogen fertilizer, enhancing soil fertility and boosting agricultural productivity.

Versatile uses in various industries such as chemicals, textiles, and pharmaceuticals contribute to market growth and diversification.

Stringent regulations promote sustainable agricultural practices, encouraging the use of eco-friendly fertilizers like ammonium sulfate.

Ongoing innovations improve production efficiency and enhance product quality, meeting evolving consumer demands and market standards.

Growing agricultural sectors in developing regions present untapped opportunities, driving expansion and investment in the global ammonium sulfate market.

Global Ammonium Sulfate Market: Regional Profile

In North America , robust agricultural activities drive substantial demand for ammonium sulfate as a fertilizer. The region boasts advanced farming practices and a strong emphasis on crop yields, fueling market growth. Industrial applications, particularly in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors, contribute to demand.

, robust agricultural activities drive substantial demand for ammonium sulfate as a fertilizer. The region boasts advanced farming practices and a strong emphasis on crop yields, fueling market growth. Industrial applications, particularly in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors, contribute to demand. Europe demonstrates a mature ammonium sulfate market, characterized by stringent environmental regulations and sustainable agricultural practices. Countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands are major consumers, leveraging ammonium sulfate for soil improvement and crop nutrition. Increasing focus on organic farming practices amplifies demand for eco-friendly fertilizers.

demonstrates a mature ammonium sulfate market, characterized by stringent environmental regulations and sustainable agricultural practices. Countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands are major consumers, leveraging ammonium sulfate for soil improvement and crop nutrition. Increasing focus on organic farming practices amplifies demand for eco-friendly fertilizers. Asia Pacific emerges as a prominent hub for ammonium sulfate production and consumption, driven by burgeoning agricultural activities in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Rapid urbanization, coupled with expanding agricultural landscapes, propels market growth. Industrial applications in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals bolster regional demand.

Ammonium Sulfate Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the ammonium sulfate market is characterized by a blend of established players and regional suppliers. Key global manufacturers such as BASF, Honeywell, and DSM dominate with extensive distribution networks and diversified product portfolios. Players like OCI Nitrogen, AdvanSix, and LANXESS contribute significantly to market dynamics.

Regional suppliers cater to specific geographical markets, offering competitive pricing and localized services. Factors such as product quality, pricing strategies, and technological advancements influence competition. Amidst growing demand from agricultural and industrial sectors, market players strive to innovate and expand their presence, ensuring sustained competitiveness and market share growth. Some prominent players are as follows:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess, Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell International

Domo Chemicals

Arkema

OCI Nitrogen

Helm AG

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Hawkins, Ube Industries

General Chemical

Martin Midstream

Product Portfolio

BASF SE offers a diverse product portfolio, including chemicals, plastics, performance products, and agricultural solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, BASF delivers high-quality products that cater to various industries, from automotive and construction to healthcare and agriculture, meeting evolving global needs.

offers a diverse product portfolio, including chemicals, plastics, performance products, and agricultural solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, BASF delivers high-quality products that cater to various industries, from automotive and construction to healthcare and agriculture, meeting evolving global needs. Evonik Industries AG specializes in specialty chemicals, focusing on innovation and sustainability. Their product portfolio encompasses high-performance polymers, specialty additives, and animal nutrition solutions. Evonik's offerings cater to diverse industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods, driving innovation and efficiency.

specializes in specialty chemicals, focusing on innovation and sustainability. Their product portfolio encompasses high-performance polymers, specialty additives, and animal nutrition solutions. Evonik's offerings cater to diverse industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods, driving innovation and efficiency. Lanxess is a leading specialty chemicals company offering a wide range of products for various industries. From specialty additives and rubber chemicals to high-performance plastics and water treatment solutions, Lanxess delivers innovative products that meet stringent quality standards, fostering sustainable growth and customer satisfaction.

Ammonium Sulfate Market: Key Segments

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Fertilizer

Additive (Pharma and Food)

Water Treatment

Flame Retardant

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

