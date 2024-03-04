Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market To Reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.18%
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, The global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% during 2024-2032.
Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Industry:
• Advancements in Therapeutic Approaches: Ongoing advancements in the understanding of hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the molecular level have led to the development of more targeted and effective therapeutic approaches. Novel treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies, are emerging, offering improved outcomes and reduced treatment burden for patients with HAE.
• Increasing Awareness and Diagnoses: Growing awareness about hereditary angioedema, coupled with improved diagnostic techniques, has led to an increased number of diagnosed cases. As awareness spreads among healthcare professionals and the general population, there is a rising demand for therapeutic interventions. This heightened awareness contributes to a larger patient pool seeking effective treatments for HAE.
• Global Market Expansion: The HAE therapeutic market is expanding globally due to increased prevalence and recognition of the condition. As pharmaceutical companies focus on developing and commercializing therapies for hereditary angioedema, the market is witnessing geographical expansion to cater to a broader patient base. This globalization of treatment options helps meet the needs of diverse populations affected by HAE.
The key Players Operating in the Industry:
• Adverum Biotechnologies Inc
• Amgen Inc
• Attune Pharmaceuticals
• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
• Centogene N.V
• CSL Limited
• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
• KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
• Novartis AG
• Pharming Group N.V
• Sanofi S.A
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Trends:
The hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutic market is characterized by several notable trends. There's a significant shift towards personalized therapies. Advances in understanding the genetic and molecular basis of HAE allow for the development of personalized treatment options tailored to individual patient profiles. This trend reflects a move away from one-size-fits-all approaches, aiming to enhance treatment efficacy and minimize adverse effects.
Additionally, the market is experiencing a rise in gene therapies and innovative modalities. The exploration of gene-editing technologies and advanced modalities such as RNA interference showcases a frontier in HAE treatment, holding promise for more sustainable and transformative therapeutic interventions. These trends collectively indicate a dynamic landscape in the HAE therapeutic market, characterized by advancements in personalization, extended duration of action, and cutting-edge treatment modalities.
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Report Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Type I Hereditary Angioedema
• Type II Hereditary Angioedema
• Type III Hereditary Angioedema
Type I Hereditary Angioedema dominates the market due to its higher prevalence compared to other types.
Breakup by Drug Class:
• C1-Esterase Inhibitor
• Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist
• Kallikrein Inhibitor
• Others
C1-Esterase Inhibitor dominate the market due to their effectiveness in treating and preventing angioedema attacks.
Breakup by Treatment Type:
• Prophylaxis Treatment
• On-demand Treatment
On-demand Treatment dominates the market due to its focus on relieving acute symptoms during angioedema attacks.
Breakup by Route of Administration:
• Intravenous
• Subcutaneous
• Oral
Intravenous dominates the market due to its rapid and direct delivery of C1-esterase inhibitors, providing a quick response in treating acute hereditary angioedema attacks.
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Home Healthcare
• Others
Hospitals dominate the market due to their role as primary healthcare facilities for managing severe cases of hereditary angioedema.
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
North America dominates the market due to factors such as a higher prevalence of hereditary angioedema, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness among healthcare professionals and the general population.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2018-2023)
• Market Outlook (2024-2032)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
