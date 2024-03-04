Province prepared for more snow in south coast region

CANADA, March 4 - The Province and its maintenance contractors are preparing for more snow in the Lower Mainland and on southern and central Vancouver Island.

A mix of rain and snow is forecast to begin Sunday night turning to snow Monday morning. Temperatures are anticipated to drop early Monday resulting conditions that could interfere with morning commutes. Drivers are advised to prepare for the weather and drive with caution.

Highways, other roads and parking lots may be slippery and any travel by road should be done with caution.

In the Lower Mainland snow is expected early Monday, which should turn to rain during the day as temperatures increase. The cable-collar systems on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges will be in operation as necessary.

There is a risk of freezing rain over the Malahat and along eastern Vancouver Island Sunday night as snow turns to rain.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions on DriveBC before setting out, carry an emergency kit that includes a blanket and warm clothes and allow extra time for travel.

To help maintenance crews drivers are asked to provide space for them on highways and move over safely when a vehicle with an amber light is seen approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travellers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca