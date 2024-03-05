Una Terra and Dynamis Join Forces to Drive Talent Attraction and Development, Gender Equality, and Youth Empowerment

Una Terra and Dynamis join Forces

Talent is key to deliver systemic change in Circular Economy scale-ups across Europe

Through this partnership, we are committed to support leaders that care and championing inclusivity and fostering environments where everyone can thrive” — Marian Temelkov

KüSNACHT ZH, 4, SWITZERLAND, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager committed to scaling circular economy solutions addressing biodiversity loss and climate change, and Dynamis Group, a high-value talent consultancy, proudly announce a dynamic partnership dedicated to supporting companies with talent attraction and development, as well as driving initiatives focused on gender equality and youth engagement in scale-ups across Europe.

This collaboration is a significant stride toward attracting and developing the best possible talent for accelerating growth across a start-up ecosystem that is increasingly attractive to high-potential individuals and rising stars. The partnership is also fostering inclusive cultures and empowering the next generation of leaders. The core objective of this partnership is to coordinate joint initiatives that attract the best possible talents to scale-ups that are key to the transition, promote gender equality and engage with the Gen Z demographic. Una Terra will work closely with Dynamis Group to spearhead events, projects, and activities dedicated to advancing these vital causes both at European and local level.

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Founding Partner at Una Terra had this to say, “We firmly believe that radical collaboration is key to driving positive change. With Dynamis Group, we aim to leverage our combined expertise and resources to meaningfully impact the overall talent agenda in the innovation space, enable gender equality and empower youth, while furthering the circular economy solutions the world urgently needs.”

In support of Una Terra’s educational agenda, Dynamis Group will provide invaluable expertise in talent selection, development, education and facilitate connections with relevant stakeholders. Additionally, Dynamis Group will assist in leadership search and due diligence processes for Una Terra and its portfolio companies, ensuring the cultivation of diverse and inclusive leadership teams.

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Una Terra,” stated Marian Temelkov, CEO at Dynamis Group. "Through this partnership, we are committed to support leaders that care and championing inclusivity and fostering environments where everyone can thrive."

Both parties have committed to supporting each other's visibility through their respective channels and events and providing expertise on demand. Moreover, they will explore collaborative opportunities such as the Gen Z survey initiative with the European Investment Bank (EIB) Institute and participation in impactful events like New York Climate Week and WEF Davos.

With this radical collaboration there is a shared commitment to forge a path towards a brighter, more inclusive future as climate change and biodiversity loss solutions are scaled.

[For media inquiries, please contact:

Luca Zerbini

Una Terra Venture Capital

+41 78 723 33 70

Email: [Luca Zerbini Email]

Connect with us over LinkedIn:

- [LinkedIn]



About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilize asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organizations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a SFDR Art. 9 compliant Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is B-Corp certified. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).



About Dynamis Group:

Dynamis Group is a high-value talent consultancy serving some of the most Caring Leaders in the world and helping them fulfil their mission to attract disruptive and caring teams. The talent solutions they provide are Executive Search, Strategic Leadership Succession (SLS) and Leadership Due Diligence (LDD).

Dynamis’ mission is to create value through bridging the gap between the brightest minds of today and their successors. They support businesses in need of leadership and talent transformation, through a holistic approach that combines organizational values with practical solutions to help their clients reach their strategic goals.