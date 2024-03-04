Kyrgyz Republic strengthens capacities in combatting illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons, ammunition and explosives proliferation with the support of the OSCE

From February 26 to March 1, 2024, a training course on the 'Combatting Illicit Trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), Conventional Ammunition (CA), and Explosives at the border' took place in Osh, Kyrgyz Republic, aiming to address the adverse impact of illicit trafficking on safety and security in the OSCE region.

The uncontrolled spread of SALW, CA, and explosives, particularly to terrorists and criminal groups, has significantly impacted the safety of populations and the security of OSCE Participating States, increasing the intensity and duration of recent armed conflicts.

The training provided Kyrgyz border guard officers with an in-depth understanding of their roles in combating illicit trafficking of SALW, ammunition, and explosives, the identification of sources and proliferation of illicit SALW, and enhanced expertise in risk management. Participants gained insights into international legal frameworks, national regulations, and effective post-seizure procedures.

"This training is part of the OSCE regional approach for Central Asia in strengthening the capacities of the Border and Customs Services in detecting SALW, ammunition, and explosives at border crossing points based on international best practices," noted Nora Vanaga, Associate Project Officer at the Conflict Prevention Centre in the OSCE Secretariat.

"The illicit trafficking of SALW and their proliferation across national borders affect the safety of the entire population. Border guard officers play a key role in intercepting this phenomenon as they are the first to screen persons and goods entering a country. This course was designed to build the capacity of the Border Service in combating the illicit trafficking of SALW, ammunition, and explosives, with particular attention to promoting international standards in Kyrgyzstan," shared Ewa Klimuk, Project Manager at the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

This course was organized within the framework of the extra-budgetary project project by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek (POiB) and the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre Supporting Unit, in collaboration with experts from INTERPOL, UNODC, and the German Verification Centre. The course was conducted as part of the ExB project of the POiB entitled 'Reducing the risk of the illicit proliferation of SALW, CA, and explosives across the border of Kyrgyz Republic,' funded by the Federal Republic of Germany and the United States of America.

By collaborating with international partners, the OSCE is committed to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s efforts in addressing transnational threats and ensuring safety and security in the broader OSCE area.