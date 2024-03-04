Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Anticipated to Grow $2.8 Trillion By 2031, at 8.8% CAGR | Latest Trends and Growth

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market

On the basis of mode of transport, the airways segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝟑𝐏𝐋) 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏.𝟑 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐.𝟖 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.“Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market by Mode of Transport, Service Type and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” Rise in trading activities due to globalization, increase in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies, and development of the e-commerce industry coupled with progress in reverse logistics operations fuel the growth of the global third-party logistics (3PL) market. On the other hand, lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service impedes the growth to some extent. However, increase in use of IT solutions & software and reduction in cost cutting and lead time due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1512

Third-party logistics is an outsourced activity related to the management of flow of goods in a supply chain of the company and its delivery of products from the manufacturer to the consumer on time. These services go beyond logistics and include value-addition to the entire process from procurement of goods to the distribution of furnished products to the customers establishing an effective and efficient supply chain. 3PL services are used by retailers and manufacturers to focus on their respective core competencies by outsourcing secondary services. For instance, in May 2020, Rhenus Group acquired the logistics group LOXX, which specializes in general cargo, less-than-truckload (LTL), and full truckload (FTL) business segments to improve the LTL and domestic transportation capabilities of the company in Germany. Moreover, advanced IT solutions such as EDI (electronic data interchange (EDI), and VMI (vevendor-managednventory (VMI) and others are enhancing and supplementing the growth of the global 3PL market. Also, the the introduction of business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed and efficiency of work process which also proves to be a factor supplementing the growth of the segment in the global market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞+𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐒𝐕, 𝐚.𝐩. 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐦𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐝𝐛 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐂.𝐇. 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐬

Based on mode of transport, the roadways segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global 3PL market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is due to improvement of road infrastructure and increase in cross-border trade among the landlocked countries across the world. The airways segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period. Various airlines are launching dedicated flights for logistics to provide fast and urgent transportation service across different regions. This factor has driven the growth of the segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3PL-market/purchase-options

Furthermore, third-party logistics service providers open and invest in the incorporation of new warehouses for storage and distribution of goods. For instance, in February 2022, DSV expanded its warehousing capacity by constructing additional warehouses in Limburg. These warehouses offered additional cross-dock, storage, and offices for the customers and employees of the road and solutions divisions, as well as the joint shared service center. Also, the demand for economical transportation facilities for the movement of bulk goods is expected to boost the growth of the Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market . Moreover, surge in penetration of completely automated warehousing distribution systems is extremely less, which is expected to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the third-party logistics market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global 3PL market. Initiatives by the e-commerce industry for incorporation of warehouse projects and IT solutions in the supply chain drive the growth. At the same time, the region across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the growing alliance between the e-commerce industry and third-party logistics companies

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1512

The world 3PL market is further poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in the development of the e-commerce industry and rise in trade activities around the globe, and inclination of manufacturers and & retailers toward enhancing their core competencies for enhanced profitability. Moreover, varied government rules and regulations in different countries make manufacturers uneasy, which increases the demand for 3PL expertise companies to deal with them.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of mode of transport, the airways segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC) segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/689665829/u-s-third-party-logistics-market-is-poised-to-reach-1-028-24-billion-growing-at-a-9-3-cagr-by-2032#:~:text=PORTLAND%2C%20OR%2C%20US%2C%20February,9.3%25%20from%202023%20to%202032.

Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-logistics-market-to-hit-782-27-billion-globally-by-2031-at-14-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301501909.html

Secure Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-logistics-market-to-reach-191-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-8-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301958261.html

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/18/2231335/0/en/Europe-Cold-Chain-Logistics-Market-to-Generate-79-16-Billion-by-2025-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html