Ecotourism Market Size is Registering At a 14.3% CAGR, Revenue to Boost Cross $333.8 Billion

eco tourism market

The travel agent segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The global "Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter's Five Forces, and competitive scenario. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟖𝟏.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟑𝟑.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

Increase in travel and tourism to unique destinations, inclination toward exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and pristine undisturbed natural areas, and surge in focus on sustainability drive the global ecotourism market. However, low availability of accommodation and limited availability of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, public-private partnerships in the form of subsidizing air routes to remote tourist destinations, improvement of transport capabilities, and providing ease of access create new opportunities in the coming years.

Ecotourism is a travel approach that places significant importance on the conservation and protection of the natural environment. Aligned with the principles of sustainable tourism, it seeks to reduce adverse effects on the natural ecosystem. Ecotourism entails exploring secluded and untouched destinations where the focal points are the indigenous wildlife, plant life, and cultural heritage. The market encompasses spending by travelers from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It is important to note that the study of the ecotourism market specifically pertains to international outbound travel.

Recent years have seen increased popularity of eco-tourism around the world. The global tourism industry is undergoing paradigm shift with increased environmental consciousness. As a result, stakeholders across the industry are promoting natural, unadulterated and pristine destinations to lure tourists. Preserving natural resources along with accommodating large tourists with minimal impact on the environment remains core objective for the engaged stakeholders.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countries.

Based on region, North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, owing to large number of environment-conscious travelers and rapid adoption of digital media to search and travel to new destinations. However, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global ecotourism market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to presence of large number of millennial travelers supported by increased disposable income and expansion of infrastructure.

Some of the major players profiled for in the ecotourism market analysis includes travel Leaders Group, LLC, Aracari Travel, FROSCH International Travel, Inc., .Undiscovered Mountains Ltd , Adventure Alternative, Intrepid Group Limited, RICKSHAW TRAVEL GROUP, G Adventures, Steppes discovery and Small World Journeys Pty Ltd

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:

○ Accessibility:

Improved transportation infrastructure, such as better roads, airports, and public transportation, makes it easier for tourists to reach ecotourism destinations. This increased accessibility can attract a larger number of visitors who might have been deterred by challenging travel conditions.

○ Community Engagement:

Infrastructure development often involves collaboration with local communities. Engaging local communities in the planning and implementation of projects can lead to the creation of sustainable ecotourism models that benefit both the environment and the local economy.

○ Reduced Environmental Impact:

Well-planned infrastructure projects can help minimize the environmental impact of tourism. For instance, the development of eco-friendly transportation options, such as electric buses or low-emission vehicles, can contribute to sustainable travel.

○ Facilities and Amenities:

Upgraded infrastructure allows for the development of necessary facilities and amenities in ecotourism destinations. This includes eco-friendly accommodations, visitor centers, and recreational facilities that cater to the needs of eco-conscious travelers.

○ Conservation and Protection:

Infrastructure improvements can facilitate better management and conservation of natural resources in ecotourism areas. Well-designed trails, boardwalks, and viewing platforms can help protect fragile ecosystems by directing visitor traffic and minimizing disturbances.

