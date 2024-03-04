Herbal medicinal product: Avenae fructusArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these oat grain medicines for skin inflammation and minor wounds are based on their ‘traditional use’. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered clinical studies with oat grain medicines. Although a possible effect on skin inflammation was observed, firm conclusions could not be drawn since the studies involved a range of conditions, different oat grain preparations and both treatment duration and outcomes measured were variable. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these oat grain medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.