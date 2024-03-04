Herbal medicinal product: Avenae herbaArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Oat herb is the common name for the aerial parts of the plant Avena sativa L. harvested before flowering.

The HMPC conclusions only cover oat herb preparations that are obtained by comminuting (reducing into tiny pieces) the aerial parts, by expressing the juice of the fresh aerial parts, or by putting the fresh or dried plant material in a solvent (such as ethanol or water) to dissolve compounds and form a liquid extract. The solvent may then be evaporated to obtain a dry extract.

Herbal medicines containing these oat herb preparations are usually available in solid or liquid forms to be taken by mouth or as herbal tea to be drunk.

Oat herb preparations may also be found in combination with other herbal substances in some herbal medicines. These combinations are not covered in this summary.