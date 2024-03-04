Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,795 in the last 365 days.

Herbal medicinal product: Avenae herbaArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Oat herb is the common name for the aerial parts of the plant Avena sativa L. harvested before flowering.

The HMPC conclusions only cover oat herb preparations that are obtained by comminuting (reducing into tiny pieces) the aerial parts, by expressing the juice of the fresh aerial parts, or by putting the fresh or dried plant material in a solvent (such as ethanol or water) to dissolve compounds and form a liquid extract. The solvent may then be evaporated to obtain a dry extract.

Herbal medicines containing these oat herb preparations are usually available in solid or liquid forms to be taken by mouth or as herbal tea to be drunk.

Oat herb preparations may also be found in combination with other herbal substances in some herbal medicines. These combinations are not covered in this summary.

You just read:

Herbal medicinal product: Avenae herbaArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more