Herbal medicinal product: Boldi foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these boldo leaf medicines for dyspepsia and mild spasms of the gut are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered laboratory studies which showed that boldine, which is found in boldo leaf, can increase bile production. No studies in patients have been carried out with boldo leaf.

