Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,793 in the last 365 days.

Herbal medicinal product: Boldi foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these boldo leaf medicines for dyspepsia and mild spasms of the gut are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered laboratory studies which showed that boldine, which is found in boldo leaf, can increase bile production. No studies in patients have been carried out with boldo leaf.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.

You just read:

Herbal medicinal product: Boldi foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more