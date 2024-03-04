Herbal medicinal product: Calendulae flosArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these calendula flower medicines for skin inflammations, minor wounds and mouth or throat inflammation are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered clinical studies for treatment of skin conditions, such as ulcers in the leg veins, skin burns and skin inflammation. However, firm conclusions could not be drawn as there were problems with the design of the studies. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these calendula flower medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.