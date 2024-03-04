Herbal medicinal product: Gentianae radixArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these gentian root medicines for temporary loss of appetite and for mild stomach and gut complaints are based on their ‘traditional use’. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered an observational study involving 205 patients with mild stomach and gut complaints treated with gentian root. Although results of the study suggested that gentian root improved symptoms, since it was not compared with another treatment it was not possible to draw firm conclusions. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these gentian root medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report under the section ‘Documents’.