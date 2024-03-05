Business Reporter: The importance of agile and scalable AppSec programmes
Why businesses should adopt a risk based ASPM modelLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Chen Gour Arie, Co-founder & VP R&D of Enso Security (Part of Snyk) explains the risks of letting application security (ApSec) lag behind agile software development. Innovation in software development – such as DevOps, cloud services and AI – have accelerated the speed of workflows and resulted in a proliferation of software products while security remained an afterthought. AppSec teams, instead of conducting design and code reviews, or pen tests, often waste their time trying to glean information that aren’t made readily available for them by DevOp teams. However, by choosing the right solutions, they can collect intel more efficiently, design better measurement metrics and improve the orchestration of their workflows both internally and with DevOp teams.
An application security posture management (ASPM) solution such as Snyk AppRisk delivers complete application asset discovery, which empowers AppSec teams to have full transparency of the assets they must protect, as well as their level of criticality. It also provides smart controls coverage and risk-based prioritization, so that AppSec can govern their security program in seamless collaboration with development for demonstrable risk reduction at scale. Using industry-leading security intelligence, Snyk monitors for vulnerabilities while software is being developed, secures code as it is written and helps avoid any vulnerable interdependencies when open source code is integrated into the software.
To find out more about risk-based application security models, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Snyk
Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.
https://snyk.io/
Business Reporter
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here
Press