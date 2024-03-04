Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001329
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 3, 2024, at approximately 2220 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danby Pawlet Rd, Town of Danby
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Ryan Battease
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 3, 2024, at approximately 2220 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Danby Pawlet Rd, in the Town of Danby for the report of a male firing a firearm inside of the residence. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the male as Ryan Battease. Investigation revealed Battease fired a black powder revolver at a family/household member, narrowly missing them. Battease resisted arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Battease was ordered Held Without Bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Battease is due in Rutland Superior Criminal Court on March 4, 2024 at 12:30 pm.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM