Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001329

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 3, 2024, at approximately 2220 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danby Pawlet Rd, Town of Danby

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Ryan Battease

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 2220 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Danby Pawlet Rd, in the Town of Danby for the report of a male firing a firearm inside of the residence. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the male as Ryan Battease. Investigation revealed Battease fired a black powder revolver at a family/household member, narrowly missing them. Battease resisted arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Battease was ordered Held Without Bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Battease is due in Rutland Superior Criminal Court on March 4, 2024 at 12:30 pm.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM